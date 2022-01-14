Nick Bosa Makes a Bold Remark About The Cowboys Offense

Heading into Sunday’s playoff game, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is unconcerned about the Cowboys’ offensive line.

He’s still hopeful that he’ll be able to cause havoc, but he also believes their defense is beatable.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has been sacked only 30 times this season, which is one of the best marks in the league.

A lot of it has to do with how tacklers Tyron Smith and La’el Collins have performed, as they’ve consistently provided Prescott with a clean pocket in most games.

Bosa is well aware of this, as well as the difficulty of defeating them.

“I think both of them are very good players,” Bosa said.

“I believe Tyron has had a Hall of Fame career.”

For a long time, he and Trent have been the league’s best tackles.”

Bosa racked up 52 total tackles (40 solo), four forced fumbles, and 15.5 sacks during the regular season.

The game between the 49ers and the Cowboys will begin at 4:30 p.m.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

