Nick Bosa, the star pass rusher for the 49ers, has received a major update.

Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ star pass rusher, has received a major update.
In Saturday’s crucial playoff game against the Packers, the 49ers will have their best defensive player back.
The team announced on Twitter that star pass rusher Nick Bosa has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in the game with no injury designation.
49ers Announce Major Update On Star Pass Rusher Nick Bosa
The #49ers today announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers.
Additional moves ahead of #SFvsGB 👇
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2022