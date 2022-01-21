Nick Bosa, the star pass rusher for the 49ers, has received a major update.

Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ star pass rusher, has received a major update.

In Saturday’s crucial playoff game against the Packers, the 49ers will have their best defensive player back.

The team announced on Twitter that star pass rusher Nick Bosa has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in the game with no injury designation.

He’s been reintroduced to the world.

49ers Announce Major Update On Star Pass Rusher Nick Bosa

49ers Announce Major Update On Star Pass Rusher Nick Bosa