Nick Bosa’s injury status is updated by the 49ers.

Nick Bosa’s injury status has been updated by the San Francisco 49ers.

After taking a hit to the head early in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, Niners defensive end Nick Bosa left the game.

Just after halftime, San Francisco issued an update on his condition.

Bosa is undergoing concussion testing, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

After initially listing him as questionable, the 49ers have officially declared him out for the remainder of the game.

49ers Release Official Injury Update On Nick Bosa

