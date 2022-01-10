Nick Chubb Expresses His Strong Feelings About Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield could have a tumultuous offseason together in 2022.

Browns running back Nick Chubb, on the other hand, has made his feelings about his quarterback known.

In an interview with the media, Chubb defended Mayfield in the face of widespread criticism of the former No.

The number one overall selection.

He praised Mayfield for never giving up despite needing surgery.

“He kept fighting, despite the fact that he had every reason to give up and could have had surgery as early as Week 2.”

“Every day, he fought for us,” Chubb said.

Mayfield had career lows in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating in the 2021 NFL season. He was sacked a career-high 43 times in just 14 games.

