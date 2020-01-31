Nick Cushing astonished some clubs force female players to train ’40 miles’ from men’s facilities

Manchester City’s women’s manager has said he is astonished that some of the Premier League’s top clubs force their female players to train ‘40 miles’ from their men’s facility, in a gender divide exposed by a Sportsmail investigation.

Nick Cushing, who is leaving City after six years to become assistant manager of New York City FC, said the benefits of full integration between men’s and women’s teams were so obvious that he could not understand why all clubs were not onto them.

‘Sometimes, I think what teams must have done is bring players in to their first team building, hold the shirt up and then put them in a car and drive them 40 miles to where they’ve got to train and play,’ Cushing said, in response to questions on the investigation which showed that Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham ask their women to train at remote locations.

City, Arsenal and Chelsea invest comfortably more in integrated women’s facilities than the rest of the Premier League and dominate the WSL, where some clubs even ask players to bring in their own sandwiches.

Cushing said City’s full integration came from the top of the club. ‘If you walk into the kit room here you will see an Under 18s boy, an Under 23s boy and a women’s first team player,’ he said. ‘It’s been pretty simple. The food is out upstairs, the girls go up there and eat. It is a complete integration but we have benefited from that.

‘The Under 18s and Under 23s have benefitted from that. The women’s first team have benefited from a belief point of view. It becomes a family feel. When I don’t see clubs doing that… I mean, it’s their decision but it’s been pretty simple for us.’

Sportsmail understands that the FA is likely to run the Women’s Super League (WSL) for at least two more seasons, to raise the standard of facilities and competition before any takeover by the Premier League.

A Premier League shareholders meeting next week will consider a report into the feasibility of the control of the WSL being taken over from the governing body. But there is a feeling among some at the FA that the WSL needs to be championed for longer, allowing it to bed in before a Premier League takeover which exposes it to a more commercial environment.

The Premier League, which has been working in tandem with the FA, are also keen to avoid any take over which would be detrimental to a league which is currently in only its second professional season and has very mixed facilities.