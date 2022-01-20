Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend is Costeen Hatzi, and the two have been spotted kissing courtside and sharing a private jet.

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend is Costeen Hatzi, and the two have been seen kissing courtside and sharing a private jet.

Nick Kyrgios has his sights set on the prize ahead of the Australian Open, as he was spotted courtside kissing his new girlfriend.

The 26-year-old Australian tennis star will play British qualifier Liam Broady in the first round of his home Grand Slam.

His preparations, however, may have been slightly hampered – and not just by the fact that he contracted Covid last week.

Kyrgios took to Instagram to share two photos with his stunning girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, the first of which shows them kissing during a practice break and the second of which shows the tennis world No114 posing for the camera.

Hatzi posted a selfie on Instagram of the new couple, who watched a basketball game together in Sydney last month before flying to Melbourne in a private jet.

They then got into a taxi together while she filmed her rogue boyfriend on a walkie-talkie causing his usual mayhem.

On January 2, she posted her first photo of Kyrgios to her page, a mirror selfie in the bathroom with him after he had left the toilet seat up.

Hatzi, 21, added a love heart to the caption and wrote, “Not a bad way to start 2022.”

She posted a photo of a large bouquet of roses three days later for her 16,200 Instagram followers to enjoy.

Hatzi, who was isolated with Kyrgios when he contracted Covid, was also given a £2,500 Louis Vuitton clutch bag and has been a staunch supporter of her man as he prepares for the Australian Open.

She is a blogger based in Sydney who also runs her own business, Casa Amor Interiors, which specializes in minimalist home decor.

When it comes to relationships, Kyrgios has a checkered past.

Before a brief relationship with Russian ace Anna Kalinskaya that ended in acrimony, he dated fellow Australian tennis player Alja Tomljanovic.

From July 2020 to last October, the former world No13 was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chiara Passari.

They got into a heated argument during hotel quarantine upon their return to Australia together, and police were called to separate them into separate rooms.