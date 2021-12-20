Nick Mullens is a well-known NFL quarterback.

Nick Mullens is an NFL star, but who is he?

Many NFL teams are dealing with the loss of starting players as a result of the Omicron variant of coronavirus’s arrival.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens is set to make his first start for the team.

Nick Mullens was born on March 21, 1995, and played football in high school and college before joining the NFL.

He was the starting quarterback for Spain Park High School in Alabama, and he verbally committed to play football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He changed his mind on signing day and decided to join the University of Southern Mississippi.

Mullens helped his team break their losing streak throughout college, and he finished his collegiate career as the career passing leader in every statistical category.

Mullens was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Mullens was promoted to starting quarterback for the 2018 season after spending his rookie season on the practice squad.

In 2019, he only made one appearance, trailing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mullens signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in June 2021, but was released two months later.

Mullens signed with the Cleveland Browns practice team on September 1, 2021.

Mullens is set to make his first career start for the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, despite the NFL’s ongoing Covid-19 issues.

Nick Mullens has a net worth of around (dollar)500,000, according to Idol Net Worth.

In 2018, he signed a two-year contract with the 49ers that included (dollar)1.05 million in guaranteed money.

He signed a one-year, (dollar)750,000 exclusive-rights free agent tender with the team in 2020, but was forced to sit out the rest of the season after injuring his elbow.

Mullens’ grandfather, Ernie Tabor, was a former pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, so professional athletics run in his family.

On July 15, 2017, Nick Mullens married his wife, Haleigh Hughes.

Two years later, on August 30, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Luke.

Mullens describes himself as a “proud husband” and father on his Instagram page.

Haleigh and Mullens allegedly went to the same college and were both cheerleaders.

Haleigh posted an image to her Instagram account on October 27, 2021, announcing her second pregnancy.

She captioned a photo of baby shoes with, “Baby BOY, we can’t wait to meet you! We love you so much Jack Samuel Mullens (hashtag)20weeks.”

Her profession is listed as educator, and she frequently updates her page with photos of their growing family.

