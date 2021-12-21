Nick Mullens’ Tonight Performance Is Met With Applause In The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Mullens’ Tonight Show

Due to the outbreak, the Cleveland Browns were put in a difficult position on Monday, with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum being placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

As a result, Nick Mullens has been named the starter for the Browns’ upcoming game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Mullens has spent most of this season on the Browns’ practice squad, but you wouldn’t know it based on his performance tonight.

Mullens threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant on fourth down with just under four minutes left.

On the play, the crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium erupted in applause.

NFL World Reacts To Nick Mullens’ Performance Tonight

That’s a great play by Nick Mullens! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 21, 2021

Mullens Magic — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 21, 2021

NICK MULLENS WILL NEVER HAVE TO BUY ANOTHER DRINK IN CLEVELAND EVER AGAIN! — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) December 21, 2021