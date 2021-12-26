Nick Saban Defines The Worst Kind Of “Rat Poison” Take A Look: Nick Saban Defines The Worst Kind Of “Rat Poison”

Nick Saban Names The Worst Kind Of “Rat Poison” Take A Look: Nick Saban Names The Worst Kind Of “Rat Poison”

Alabama coach Nick Saban is still having a good time with his “rat poison” remark from a few weeks after his team defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Many people in college football didn’t think the Crimson Tide had a chance, but they won by double digits.

They were nearly seven-point underdogs heading into the game.

Saban was recently asked what the worst kind of rat poison is during a one-on-one interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski.

His response shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“You know, the one where they tell you, ‘You’re going to win,'” Saban explained.

“Their mindset shifts to, ‘All we have to do is show up and play,’ which doesn’t always work.”

In December, Alabama will play Cincinnati.

One of the two College Football Semifinals will be decided by a score of 31.

After defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes last year, the Crimson Tide are looking to make it back-to-back in terms of National Championships.

Alabama is currently a 13.5-point favorite, and Saban will be hoping that his team stays focused ahead of this crucial game.

The game will begin at 3:30 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

