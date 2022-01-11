Nick Saban Discloses What He’s Been Up To Today

Nick Saban Discloses What He’s Been Up To All Day

Nick Saban had to wait all day for his Alabama Crimson Tide to take the field in the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday.

So how did one of history’s most successful head coaches pass the time? By watching the weather channel, of course.

Prior to kickoff on Monday night, ESPN’s Holy Rowe spoke with Saban and inquired about his day’s activities.

With his response, Alabama’s head coach stayed grounded.

During pregame, Saban told Rowe, “Watching the Weather Channel, waiting to get to the game.”

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a long day.

Hopefully, the players will be able to maintain their concentration.

They’re probably better at dealing with it than we are.”

