Nick Saban expects Joe Burrow to have a “fantastic” NFL career

If Nick Saban were still training in the NFL, Alabama coach Joe Burrow would draw

Burrow went 31-for-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 64 yards on 14 runs in LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama last season.

In an episode of “Detail,” which debuted on ESPN + on Monday, Saban Burrow discussed while breaking down the Heisman Trophy winner’s performance in the national title game against Clemson.

“I think Joe Burrow has a great vision, does a good job with pre-snap reads, and knows where he’s going with the ball,” said Saban of ESPN’s Ben Baby. “He can also extend plays [and] Scramble to throw, which I think is very, very important and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So Joe Burrow will have a fantastic career in the NFL. “

The Bengals are expected to make Burrow number 1 in the overall election next week.

