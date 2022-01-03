Nick Saban expresses his feelings on the expansion of the playoffs.

Nick Saban Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Playoff Expansion

Despite its inevitability, Nick Saban is opposed to the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

This year’s bowl season has been a flop.

Bowl games, outside of the Rose Bowl, aren’t as exciting as they once were.

That is most likely due to the College Football Playoff.

The sport is currently characterized by a playoff-or-bust mentality.

When only four teams are selected, this is a problem.

Take, for example, Ohio State.

The Buckeyes went 10-2 and were selected for the Rose Bowl.

That would have been a special season prior to the playoff era.

However, because Ohio State expected to make the playoffs, the Rose Bowl seemed insignificant, resulting in player opt-outs and low fan attendance at the game.

If the playoff is expanded again, Saban believes that the importance of bowl games will decrease.

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Playoff Expansion Very Clear

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Playoff Expansion Very Clear