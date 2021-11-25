Nick Saban Has a Message For Alabama Fans Who Are “Self-Absorbed”

During his latest appearance on “The Nick Saban Show,” Alabama coach Nick Saban didn’t hold back his true feelings.

When asked about the fan base’s expectations for the team, Saban admitted that fans aren’t satisfied unless the Crimson Tide win by a large margin.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, they’ve lost two games in a row, they’re no good anymore, we’re just going to blow them out.’ It’s exactly the opposite…,” Saban explained.

“They don’t just give up; they put in extra effort to improve.”

And because everyone wants to beat us, we’ll get everyone’s best game.

And I’m not sure why people don’t get it.”

Prior to his arrival on campus, Saban stated that Alabama fans had much lower expectations.

“When I first arrived, everyone was ecstatic to win a game.

We’re no longer content to win a game.

“We’re not thrilled to win a game,” Saban added.

“We believe we should win games by any means necessary, and I do not believe this is fair to the players.”

Because our players work their tails off to be the best they can be, and to be chastised for doing so, so that you can be entertained.”

Saban also addressed the notion that Alabama fans care more about the team’s success than the players do.

Unsurprisingly, he dismissed that theory.

“No one wants to win more than the players,” Saban continued. “Not me, not you, I don’t care what kind of fan you are.”

“And when they lose, nobody feels worse.”

So, for all of you self-absorbed people out there who can’t see beyond themselves to appreciate what others are doing.”

After all, a win is a win.

With the regular season approaching its conclusion, it’s safe to say Alabama has had a lot of success this season.

