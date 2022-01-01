Nick Saban is unwavering in his opinions about Cincinnati.

Nick Saban is unwavering in his opinion of Cincinnati.

Nick Saban’s Strong Feelings About Cincinnati

Alabama is on its way to another College Football Playoff national championship game after defeating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The Crimson Tide took a 7-0 lead on their first drive and never looked back.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide won 27-6 over a Cincinnati tam that shocked the college football world by making the playoffs in the first place.

Nick Saban, on the other hand, is well aware of the caliber of this Cincinnati team.

When asked if the team belonged in the playoffs, the seven-time national champion sent a strong message.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that they deserved to make the playoffs.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that they belonged in the playoff,” Nick Saban said of Cincinnati.

They threw everything we could handle at us.”

