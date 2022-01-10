Nick Saban Names His Candidate For Greatest Coach Of All-Time

Nick Saban Names His All-Time Favorite Coach

Nick Saban can undoubtedly be argued to be the greatest college football coach of all time.

Saban, on the other hand, was deferential to another Alabama legend when asked who he thinks is the greatest.

Bryant, Paul “Bear.”

“He’s still the greatest coach of all time in my opinion.”

“And if it wasn’t for the legacy of what he did at Alabama, there would be no way that we could have the success that we had at Alabama,” Saban told ESPN.

