Nick Saban Opens Up About His Opinions On Names, Images, and Likenesses

With the adoption of new name, image, and likeness (NIL) policies, college athletics has undergone a significant transformation in recent months.

For the first time in NCAA history, student-athletes have been able to sign brand deals and receive compensation.

Despite the fact that most people agree that the change is long overdue, there is still some skepticism about implementing NIL in college sports.

Nick Saban is one of those who would like to see the policies refined.

The Alabama head football coach used his platform ahead of college football’s biggest spectacle to call for national legislation to help control NIL. Saban fears that without that legislation, college football will be competitively imbalanced.

“For players, having a name, image, and likeness is a positive thing.

They can make money if they want to.

That does not bother me.

What’s concerning is how it’s being used to persuade players to choose where they’ll attend school.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, “I don’t think that was the intention.”

“To control that, we need some sort of national legislation.”

If college football isn’t regulated, there will be an imbalance in who controls the sport.”

