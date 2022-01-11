Nick Saban Reacts To Jameson Williams’ Departure

In the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia, Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury.

Williams attempted to get past a Bulldogs defender after catching a Bryce Young pass for a big gain.

He lost his footing and collapsed to the ground, clutching his left knee.

The remainder of the first half was spent in the locker room by Williams.

At halftime, Alabama ruled him out for the rest of the game, leaving Nick Saban with a mammoth task ahead of him.

When asked how he planned to function without his top pass-catcher, Alabama head coach Nick Saban quickly acknowledged that replacing Williams is a difficult task.

Saban explained that he would have to rely on his inexperienced, younger players to step up and take advantage of the opportunity.

At halftime, Saban told Holly Rowe, “I believe we get other players who have an opportunity.”

“There are a lot of young guys out there who have talent, so they have to play competitively.”

They have the opportunity to make some plays.

They can do it.

They don’t have the necessary experience, but they’ll get it tonight.”

