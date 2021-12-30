Nick Saban reveals that two Alabama players will be decided on game day.

Two Alabama players will be game-time decisions, according to Nick Saban.

Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday afternoon.

This College Football Playoff matchup will determine who advances to the national championship game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided an update on his roster ahead of the Playoff earlier this week.

Jalyn Armour-Davis and JoJo Earle, both cornerbacks, will be game-time decisions, according to him.

Armour-Davis and Earle practiced this week, according to Saban.

Armour-Davis has developed into a key contributor this season, so his status will be closely monitored.

The junior cornerback has 30 total tackles, four passes defensed, and three interceptions through ten games this season.

Earle, on the other hand, has 12 catches for 148 yards so far this season.

He’s also returned 11 punts for 95 yards, including a 29-yarder.

With John Metchie out with a torn ACL, the Crimson Tide may need Earle to step up his passing game.

That is, if he is active.

