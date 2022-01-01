Nick Saban Was Asked About His New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Look at how Nick Saban celebrated the New Year when he was asked.

In a New Year’s Eve Cotton Bowl matchup, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide destroyed the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6.

With the game starting at 3:30 p.m., the victorious team had plenty of time to settle in and prepare for the new year’s ringing in.

But, according to Saban, the party has been postponed.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit asked the legendary head coach how he and his team celebrated the new year on Saturday morning’s edition of College GameDay.

“We’re trying to get back home in Dallas.”

We’ll probably start that when we get home.

“You know, we all have a life to live,” he explained.

While Saban and his No. 1 quarterback, Nick Saban, are in charge of the offense,

Following their victory, the No. 1 ranked team slowed down.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No.

In the Orange Bowl, there are two Michigan Wolverines.

Kirby Smart and the SEC powerhouse will face Alabama in the National Championship after their 34-11 victory.

“Georgia has a fantastic team.

It’ll be a huge test for our team, and we have to do everything we can to prepare the guys so that they have the best chance of winning against a really, really good team,” Saban said.

“When you play a really good team, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

