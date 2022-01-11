Nick Saban’s decision stunned the college football world.

Alabama led Georgia 9-6 at halftime in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

However, a decision made by head coach Nick Saban shortly before halftime left fans perplexed.

The Bulldogs seemed content to just try to run out the clock with Georgia pinned deep in its own territory.

Alabama could have forced Georgia to punt the ball away if it had used its timeouts.

That could have given Alabama a chance to score before halftime.

In an attempt to reclaim the ball, Nick Saban and his teammates chose not to use their timeouts.

Fans had no idea what Saban was thinking.

“Once again, it’s a Nick Saban halftime timeout situation,” football reporter Aaron Suttles said.

“With 2:22 left in the first half, he calls the team’s first timeout.”

College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

Nick Saban halftime timeout situation again. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 11, 2022

How would anybody be surprised Nick Saban is not calling a timeout…he literally never does — Cody Kirk 🥋 (@codykirk22) January 11, 2022