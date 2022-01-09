Nick Saban’s Opinion On Stetson Bennett: Booger McFarland Thinks He Knows

Booger McFarland thinks he knows what Nick Saban thinks about Stetson Bennett.

When the Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday, they will have a chance to atone for their SEC Championship loss this season.

While it’s unclear whether the Bulldogs will be able to defeat their conference rivals, it’s become clear that quarterback Stetson Bennett will have to perform well if his team is to have a chance.

Outsmarting Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a tall order for the two-time walk-on, and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland doesn’t believe it will be accomplished when the two teams meet on Monday.

He also thinks Saban agrees with him.

On this week’s episode of “The Tony Kornheiser Show,” McFarland said, “The motivation to show up for Georgia is at an all-time high.”

“Now, Tony, my question is quite simple.

Do we think Stetson Bennett can beat Nick Saban? I don’t think so, and I don’t think Nick Saban does either, but it doesn’t matter because Stetson Bennett and Kirby Smart both have to believe they can win.

Let’s see how things turn out.

The fact that Georgia is currently a slight favorite in Vegas is, in my opinion, a disservice to Georgia.

Because Alabama, despite defeating Georgia by 20 points, will play the underdog card.

So there’s another source of motivation.

Despite winning by 20 points, Alabama retains the motivation of being the underdog.”

Bennett has been a consistent force for Georgia this season, throwing for 2,638 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 64.4 percent of his passes.

He was a key player in Georgia’s undefeated regular season and semifinal victory over Michigan.

Defeating a Alabama team led by Nick Saban, on the other hand, is a different beast.

If Georgia hopes to change the script and win the national championship, Bennett will have to make the most of limited opportunities and limit his mistakes.

The Bulldogs (13-1) will face the Crimson Tide (13-1) on Monday, January 28.

10 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

Booger McFarland Believes He Knows Nick Saban’s Opinion On Stetson Bennett

Booger McFarland Believes He Knows Nick Saban’s Opinion On Stetson Bennett