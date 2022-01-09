Nick Saban’s Outfit Is Taking The Internet By Storm

Nick Saban’s Outfit Goes Viral

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will meet again in just a few days.

Alabama thrashed Georgia in the SEC title game just over a month ago, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Both teams cruised through the College Football Playoff semifinals, setting up a rematch of the SEC championship game and the 2018 national championship game.

Both coaches will make multiple media appearances before the action begins.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was scheduled to give a brief press conference on Friday night.

His choice of attire for the meeting went viral almost immediately.

He wore a leather jacket that garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Look: Nick Saban’s Outfit Choice Is Going Viral

Nick Saban on Alabama’s preparation this week: “The focus has been good. The players have been good” pic.twitter.com/BrYKqso6Dc — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 7, 2022