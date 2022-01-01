The photo of Nick Saban “celebrating” the victory has gone viral.

The picture of Nick Saban “celebrating” the win has gone viral.

For the sixth time, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have won a College Football Playoff semi-final game and will play in the national championship game.

And you can bet Saban was ecstatic – in the only way he knows how.

Saban and the rest of the team raised the Cotton Bowl trophy.

Saban, on the other hand, remained motionless, his hands folded over his waist, as his players appeared to be on cloud nine.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn’t known for throwing lavish parties.

Even after some of the most significant victories, fans will be lucky to see anything more than a thumbs up from the man.

A photo from Alabama’s Twitter account went viral quickly.

The following are a few of the more amusing responses:

