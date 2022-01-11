Nick Saban’s Postgame Handshake Is Met With Applause Among College Football Fans

After Nick Saban’s postgame handshake, the college football world reacts.
On Monday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was unable to win his eighth national championship, but he handled the loss with grace.
Saban had a lengthy conversation with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at midfield after the final whistle was blown.
Saban appeared to be ecstatic for his ex-assistant.
The postgame handshake between Saban and Smart has gotten a lot of attention on social media in the last few hours, and for good reason.
Even though Saban is a ferocious winner, he understands when to back off.
One fan tweeted, “It’s amazing to see how happy Saban is for his former assistant.”
“It’s more important to build relationships than it is to win or lose.
At the same time, you can be a great competitor and a good person.”
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Postgame Handshake
