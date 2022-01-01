The postgame interview with Laura Rutledge by Nick Saban has gone viral on video.

Nick Saban’s Postgame Interview With Laura Rutledge Goes Viral

Tonight, Nick Saban is in a good mood.

Alabama’s head coach isn’t always a ray of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he appeared to be in a good mood on Friday night.

The number one spot is currently occupied by

The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 in the nation.

No. 1 was defeated by No.

Cincinnati upset No. 1 in the Cotton Bowl.

In a College Football Playoff semifinal, Ohio State defeated No. 4 Michigan 27-6.

On Friday night, Saban was in such a good mood after the game that he wished everyone a Happy New Year!

Laura Rutledge’s Postgame Interview With Nick Saban Goes Viral

VIDEO: LAURA RUTLEDGE’S POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH NICK SABAN GOES VIRAL

https://twitter.com/eqXX9pR5JD/eqXX9pR5JD/eqXX9pR5JD/eq

January 1, 2022, ESPN Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg)

Saban is becoming increasingly likable as he grows older.

His “Happy New Year” was fantastic.

January 1, 2022 — J (@bucknut27)

Nick Saban wished each of us a happy new year, I believe.

1 January 2022 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach)

In the postgame, Saban is laughing and wishing a happy new year? Whoever wins this game is in big trouble, lol.

— January 1, 2022, by Just Devin (@Devin_gain)

Remember when Nick Saban won a national championship and said during his post-game interview on the field that the national championship game was kind of annoying because other coaches were already recruiting? He wasn’t happy.

What a legendary figure.

December 31, 2021, Rexer Murtaugh (@Omega_Rex)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https