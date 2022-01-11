Nick Saban’s Postgame Press Conference Goes Viral in Video

Nick Saban’s Post-Game Press Conference Goes Viral in Video

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some words of wisdom to share about sophomores Bryce Young and Will Anderson just as the player portion of Monday night’s postgame press conference was about to end.

Saban wanted Young and Anderson to know that no matter how the national championship game went, he is proud of them.

“These two guys sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game,” Saban told reporters. “They played great for us all year, they were great competitors, great leaders on this team, and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team.”

“And we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.”

And while they both accept responsibility for the loss, they both contributed in a positive way to giving us a chance to win and a chance to be here to have a chance to win.”

Saban was so sweet, making sure Young and Anderson stayed in their seats so they could hear what he had to say.

Before leaving the podium, the two Alabama stars expressed their gratitude to Saban, as one would expect.

The following is the viral postgame moment:

