Nick Saban’s quote from Wednesday night is a favorite among Alabama fans.

Nick Saban’s quote from Wednesday night has Alabama fans ecstatic.

Alabama is one of four teams getting ready for the College Football Playoff, which begins on Friday.

In this season’s context, that also means the Crimson Tide are attempting to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak late in the season.

Due to the virus, teams unable to field a full team in the 2021 CFP may be forced to forfeit their games in the coming weeks, so Alabama is taking precautions.

That means only leaving for practice or other team-related events and staying in the team hotel in Dallas.

Head coach Nick Saban confirmed that his players voted to stay in the Cotton Bowl Classic’s team-sanctioned hotel in Dallas on Friday.

Saban gave some of his usual advice to enthuse Alabama fans while reiterating that the decision was made by the student-athletes.

“You won’t remember what you did on Tuesday night in Dallas three months, three weeks, or three years from now.”

According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Saban said, “You’ll remember what happens in the game for the rest of your life.”