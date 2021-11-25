Nick Saban’s Rant About “Self-Absorbed” Fans Gets Reaction From Kirk Herbstreit

During his most recent radio appearance, Nick Saban chastised “self-absorbed” Alabama fans.

As a result, his rant on the “Nick Saban Show” has gotten a lot of press in the last 12 hours.

Some Alabama fans, according to Saban, aren’t satisfied with a win unless it’s a blowout.

When every opponent gives the Crimson Tide their best effort, however, it’s difficult for Alabama to consistently win convincingly.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, they’ve lost two games in a row, they’re no good anymore, we’re just going to blow them out.’ It’s exactly the opposite…,” Saban explained.

“They don’t give up easily; instead, they work harder to improve.”

And because everyone wants to beat us, we’ll have to bring our A-game.

And I’m not sure why people don’t get it.”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit responded to Saban’s rant on Wednesday night.

“LOVE THIS!” he tweets, indicating that he enjoys it.

Saban understands that fans are fervent, but he doesn’t appreciate it when some of them believe they care more about Alabama’s team’s success than the players themselves.

“No one wants to win more than the players who play,” Saban continued. “Not me, not you, I don’t care what kind of fan you are.”

“And when they lose, no one feels worse than they do.”

So, for all you self-absorbed people out there who can’t see beyond themselves to appreciate what others are doing,”

It’s difficult to deny that Saban made some excellent points during his most recent radio appearance.

