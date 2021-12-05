Nick Saban’s ‘Rat Poison’ remark tonight was a hit with Alabama fans.

After Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia, head coach Nick Saban made an amazing remark about being an underdog.

After the game, Saban spoke to the media and didn’t seem to mind that his team wasn’t favored.

“You guys provided us with a lot of really effective rat poison,” Saban said.

“You usually kill us with the rat poison you give us.

However, the rat poison you strewn around this week was delectable.”

Alabama Fans Loved Nick Saban’s ‘Rat Poison’ Comment Tonight

