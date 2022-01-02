Nick Saban’s Reaction to Playing Against Georgia As An Underdog

Nick Saban on Being a Dog Against Georgia

The National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 and No. 2 after two College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve.

In the 2021-22 season, this will not be the first time these two teams have met.

In the SEC Championship game last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously undefeated Bulldogs 41-24.

Alabama was a 6-point underdog to Georgia before kickoff in this year’s conference championship matchup, ending an incredible 92-game winning streak.

Only a few weeks later, the Crimson Tide are once again underdogs.

Georgia opened as 2.5-point betting favorites for next week’s game against Alabama, which was ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press last night.

Head coach Nick Saban gave a telling response when asked about his team’s status as underdogs in the national title game.

“You expect to play a strong team because the team has a chance to win the national championship.”

“I’d assume we’ll still be underdogs in the game,” he said, according to 247 Sports.

“Georgia put in a fantastic performance last night.

They were dominant, at least in the part I saw.

That’s understandable.

It’s a difficult task.

“…I think our players have a lot of respect for Georgia after seeing how good of players they have, how good of a team they are, how well-coached they are, and what it takes to beat them.”

So, I believe that’s how we should begin and what mental edge we should have.

We won’t be able to compete against a team like this if we don’t have that.”

