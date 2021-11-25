Nick Saban’s “Self-Absorbed” Message Goes Viral In CFB World

Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama, delivered a tongue-lashing to the sports world on Wednesday night.

Alabama fans, at the very least.

The reaction of Alabama fans to the team’s close victories over LSU and Arkansas didn’t sit well with the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

“Everyone was ecstatic to win a game when I first arrived.

We’re no longer content to win a game.

“We’re not overjoyed to win a game,” Saban added.

“We believe we should win games by any means necessary, and I don’t believe that is fair to the players.”

Because our players put in the effort to be the best they can be, and to be chastised for what they work so hard for, so that you can be entertained.”

Fans and other members of the football community, of course, were enthralled by Saban’s latest tirade.

“All of them.”

I’m on my own.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said, “Word.”

“Man, Nick Saban knows what he’s talking about.”

He simply does it.

It’s clear why his teams are successful.

Stan Verrett said, “He supports his players over delusional fans.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said of Saban’s message, “LOVE THIS!!!!”

Football fans adored every word Saban said.

Saban’s rants are a hit with non-Alabama fans.

Crimson Tide supporters…

