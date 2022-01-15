Nigeria advanced to the AFCON last 16 by defeating Sudan 3-1.

With six points in two matches, the team has advanced to the knockout round.

After defeating Sudan 3-1 on Saturday, Nigeria qualified for the AFCON round of 16.

Nigeria won easily at Roumde Adjia Stadium thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Moses Simon.

Sudan’s lone goal came from a penalty conversion by Walieldin Khidir.

Nigeria qualified for the knockout stage after scoring six points in two games.

Egypt defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in another Group D match, claiming its first victory of the tournament.

Egypt earned three points and a second-place finish thanks to Mohamed Salah’s goal.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau each received one point.