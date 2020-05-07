Nigeria’s death penalty “inhuman” due to zoom

Governors in Nigeria must approve death sentences before they can be enforced

A Nigerian driver’s death penalty above Zoom was “inherently cruel and inhumane,” Human Rights Watch said.

It comes after Nigeria issued a death penalty using the video chat app for the coronavirus pandemic.

Lagos judge Mojisola Dada sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death by hanging him for murdering his employer’s mother.

The hearing lasted almost three hours and was practically attended by lawyers, including the Attorney General.

They all attended the Monday session from various locations to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It was the first day that Lagos eased the restrictions on people to be able to work again, even though all non-urgent court sessions were suspended.

The judge was at Lagos High Court in Ikeja, Hameed was in the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison and the lawyers came in from somewhere else.

Hameed did not plead guilty to killing 76-year-old Jolasun Okunsanya in December 2018.

“The verdict of this court against you, Olalekan Hameed, is that you will be hung on your neck until you are declared dead and the Lord may have mercy on your soul. This is the court’s virtual judgment,” Justice Dada quotes saying.

It is not clear whether Hameed will appeal the verdict.

“Archaic Punishment”

According to the BBC’s Celestina Olulode, Nigerian law requires governors to approve death sentences before they can be enforced.

The death penalty is not normally imposed in Nigeria – although the courts continue to sentence.

According to Amnesty International, more than 2,000 people are still on death row, and the last three executions took place in 2016.

Human Rights Watch informed the BBC that the creation of a virtual court during the coronavirus outbreak showed a commitment to access to justice.

However, the judiciary moved in the wrong direction by sentencing a person to death by hanging them.

“The irreversible punishment is archaic, cruel by nature, and inhuman. It should be abolished,” said Human Rights Watch.

Nigeria has recorded nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases and almost 100 deaths.



