Nik Simon’s mid-term England report: Sportsmail grades Owen Farrell and Co in the Six Nations so far

England endured a rocky start to their Six Nations campaign having succumbed to defeat in their opening game against France.

However, Eddie Jones’ men got back on track with a 13-6 win over Scotland to lift the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

But how is each member of Jones’ squad getting on? Here, Sportsmail’s Nik Simon grades each player as the Six Nations rumbles on.

Earmarked as England’s strongest scrummager. Solid at the set-piece against France, never going backwards.

Dropped for Paris and was given few opportunities to get over gain line in atrocious Scottish weather.

Two explosive cameos off the ‘bomb squad’ bench — bringing second-half energy and aggression.

Blockbuster carries were more obvious in Scotland after standing starts against France’s Shaun Edwards defence.

Lineout struggled in week one but he made amends in difficult throwing conditions in week two.

Powerful and niggly bench option — close to starting in Scotland before partner went into labour.

Uncharacteristic errors in Paris but made key defensive interventions to thwart Scotland.

Fall guy for opening-round defeat after making a catalogue of errors.

Cameo in No 6 jersey did not pay off. Has plenty of explosive presence to offer as a second row.

Brings composure to lineout but does not offer same physical dynamism as other contenders for position.

Has made most dominant tackles in the tournament as he continues to grow as a defensive force.

Flashes of his threat at breakdown but struggled to adapt to intricacies of No 8 role.

Made as many headlines for his comments in the press but brought high energy to back row.

Yet to be given a chance in No 8 jersey but made strong carry in his one cameo off bench.

Shown up by young Antoine Dupont in Paris but responded with composed display in Scotland.

Wayward kicking in the wind and England need a younger option than the 33-year-old.

Struggled to impose his game in Paris but managed Edinburgh conditions better than opposite man on Saturday.

Dropped balls in round one and missed three penalties in round two — a stuttering start.

Only lasted 16 minutes before injury in Paris.

Clattered in Paris and made just six metres in attack against Scotland to leave 13 jersey up for grabs in Tuilagi’s absence.

Guilty of overcooked kicks on Saturday and still figuring out his strongest position in an England shirt.

Showed off his world-class finishing with two solo tries in Paris and chased high balls effectively in the strong winds.

Yet to show the confident attacking game he plays at Northampton and caught short with handling errors.

Will Stuart (7 mins); Ollie Devoto (4 mins); Joe Launchbury (9 mins).