Nikki and Brie Bella, both WWE Hall of Famers, will compete in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

After hanging up their wrestling boots, the twin sisters, 38, were inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame last year.

Nikki was forced to retire in 2019 due to health issues, but she admitted that she was desperate for one more chance to work for Vince McMahon.

After suffering a herniated disc and a brain cyst as a result of her 12-year wrestling career, the two-time women’s champion confirmed in October that she has been placed ‘on the retired bench for life.’

The Bella Twins, along with a slew of other legends and current stars, were announced for the Royal Rumble on SmackDown last night.

In 2020, Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, Matteo.

Brie and Daniel Bryan, who already have a three-year-old daughter named Birdie, welcomed a baby boy into the world just hours before.

“Before I jump into bed… January 29th 2022 will be for Teo,” Nikki tweeted after the Rumble news was revealed.

Look for the little one in a Fearless Nikki jersey, just like his mommy.

Dreams can and do come true.

“Anything is possible.”

“Does that mean we get to come down the ramp and into the ring together?? And beat someone and win together?? N (hashtag)RoyalRumble,” she added.

“Well Hellllooooo Bella Army!! BrieMode will be activated for the Royal Rumble!! Can’t wait to see you all there!!” Brie tweeted in the meantime.

The Bellas aren’t the only big names who have been announced for the Royal Rumble.

Michelle McCool, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, and Summer Rae are among the celebrities who have confirmed their participation.