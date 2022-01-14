Niklas Sule, a Bayern Munich star who ‘wants a Premier League move despite Barcelona interest,’ has given Chelsea a boost in his transfer pursuit.

CHELSEA’S pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has reportedly been aided.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both out of contract in the summer and have been linked with moves away, so the Blues are in need of defensive reinforcements.

Sule’s “preferred destination,” according to German publication Bild, is the Premier League.

Despite Barcelona’s interest in the 26-year-old, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, the situation remains unchanged.

Sule is reportedly ‘hesitating’ to sign a new contract due to Barca’s interest.

The Blues, on the other hand, have previously been linked with Sule.

Due to his desire to play in the Premier League, Chelsea could be the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Following the Saudi-backed takeover in October, Newcastle was also said to be interested in Sule.

In order to shore up his shaky defense, Eddie Howe is prioritizing defensive reinforcements this month.

Sule’s contract talks with Bayern are reportedly stalled, allowing him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea could look to the German as a replacement for Rudiger, who is currently on international duty.

Despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, the Blues remain optimistic that Rudiger will sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Christensen is ‘almost certain’ to leave Chelsea this summer, with Borussia Dortmund lining up a free transfer.

Despite the fact that Thiago Silva signed a new contract earlier this month, the Blues may find themselves short on defensive options.

Sule has 156 appearances for Bayern since joining the German giants in 2017, and has 37 caps for his country.

So, if Chelsea decides to swoop, the 6ft 5in defender has plenty of experience.

