Niklas Sule is’set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the season,’ putting Chelsea and Newcastle on high alert.

According to German reports, NIKLAS SULE has informed Bayern Munich of his desire to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The highly regarded defender’s Bayern contract expires in less than five months, and his inability to extend it has fueled speculation about his future.

Sule has now informed club bosses that he will refuse a new contract and instead leave on a free transfer in the summer, according to Bild.

It would be a major setback for the Bundesliga champions, who lost David Alaba, 29, to Real Madrid last season for no reason.

Sule, who joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in 2017, has appeared in 25 games this season, missing only four due to a bout with Covid and back problems.

The centre-back has four Bundesliga titles to his name and has represented Germany on 37 occasions.

As a result, the 26-year-old, who has a lot of experience but is still improving, has attracted a lot of interest from all over Europe.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both been linked with Sule in the past for different reasons.

Antonio Rudiger, 28, Andreas Christensen, 25, and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, are all out of contract in the summer for the Blues.

While veteran Thiago Silva, 37, has agreed to extend his contract for another year, his defensive teammates have yet to reach an agreement.

Newcastle, which completed a £300 million Saudi takeover in October, is in desperate need of defensive reinforcements to help them stay afloat.

After failing to sign Lille’s Sevn Botman, 21, they are believed to have had a bid for Diego Carlos, 28, from Sevilla, rejected.

Newcastle have turned their attention to Burley’s James Tarkowski, 29, according to SunSport, and are currently leading West Ham and Leicester in the race.

However, if Sule has indicated that he will not renew his contract, Bayern may look to put him on the market on a cheap deal to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.