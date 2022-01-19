Nils Arne Eggen, dubbed the “Sir Alex Ferguson of Rosenborg,” died at the age of 80.

Nils Arne Eggen, the legendary Norwegian manager, died at the age of 80.

One of his country’s greatest ever footballing icons is the former Rosenborg and Norway national team coach.

Between 1971 and 2010, he coached Rosenborg six times for a total of 23 years.

Eggen also led Norway from 1974 to 1977, narrowly missing out on World Cup qualification in 1978.

“One of the greatest legends of Norwegian football ever, Nils Arne Eggen, has died,” ex-Norwegian footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote on social media.

“Rosenborg’s “Sir Alex,” who won the Champions League with almost entirely “home-grown” players.

“She had a fantastic personality that I enjoyed being around.”

“Rest in Peace.”

“It was with sadness that Rosenborg received the message today that the club’s greatest legend is dead,” Rosenborg BK said in a statement.

“With his immediate family by his side, Nils Arne fell asleep peacefully until Wednesday night.”

More to come.

