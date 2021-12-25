Nketiah is willing to play in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, but the Arsenal striker wants to move to the Bundesliga.

Crystal Palace is willing to offer Nketiah regular Premier League football, but the Arsenal striker prefers a move to the Bundesliga.

Eddie Nketiah is still on CRYSTAL PALACE’s radar, in case his move to Germany falls through.

The Eagles are interested in the Arsenal forward, who is 22 years old.

His camp, on the other hand, is hoping for a free transfer to the Bundesliga and a large payday.

However, Nketiah has yet to receive a firm offer, and the Eagles are keeping an eye on him because he is a player they admire and could sign this summer or next.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland last week, which Palace transfer guru Dougie Freedman witnessed.

Nketiah expressed his desire to play more football following his goal-scoring exploits in the Cup.

“I’m itching to play football, and I’m here at Arsenal to give it my all,” he said.

“I’ve been able to play because of this competition.”

“Every player wants to play football, including me.”

“All I can do is work hard and everything will work out.”

The Eagles are considering terminating striker Jean-Philippe Mateta’s loan, which he has had since joining from Mainz.

They don’t want to lose him if they don’t have a backup plan in place.

