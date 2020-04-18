NKorea disregards Chinese shipping sanctions: UN report

North Korea has boosted coal and oil trade over the past year despite the UN sanctions through the obvious help of the Chinese shipping industry, a UN body said on Friday.

Sanctions experts’ annual report to the UN Security Council went online and inexplicably disappeared later in the day, with the text itself acknowledging China’s reservations about the results.

The panel published photos, shipping protocols and contributions from member states and said North Korea had violated the full UN coal export ban and refined petroleum import restrictions.

“The continuing violation of the export of goods by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea not only violates Security Council resolutions, but also serves to fund a source of revenue that has historically contributed to the country’s banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the report said.

The panel cited data from an unspecified country and estimated that North Korea exported 3.7 million tons of coal between January and August last year, which is equivalent to sales of around $ 370 million.

Most coal exports were shifted from North Korean ships to Chinese barges, which often went up the Yangtze River to make deliveries.

A recent development has also found that North Korea sends coal into the ocean to be picked up on self-propelled barges that are more difficult to detect, the report said.

Since it is not known that the North Korean fleet includes such barges, they are probably from China. From May to August last year, 47 shipments reached the ports in the Chinese Hangzhou Bay near the economic power station in Shanghai.

According to the report, the north has also exceeded a UN restriction on the import of more than 500,000 barrels of refined oil per year.

Citing the United States as a source, the panel said North Korea imported more than 3.89 million barrels of refined petroleum products between January and October 2019.

China is North Korea’s most important political and economic ally and had supported UN sanctions in frustration with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

Since then, Beijing has called for sanctions to be eased after Chairman Kim Jong Un froze the launch of long-range missiles and nuclear tests after three meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States has insisted on keeping the sanctions as a lever, although Trump admires Kim and recently sent him a letter with a plan to revive the relationship, the two countries said.

The UN panel released a summary of its conclusions in February, but the more comprehensive report has been delayed.

The full report said that both China and Russia asked the panel for “more conclusive evidence” of its results.