No. 1: Anthony Hill
The top linebacker in the Class of 2023 has whittled his options down to just six schools.
Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star linebacker, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal which teams are still interested in signing him.
The photo was captioned with three eyes emojis by the high school All-American.
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hmMXJ8aJHX
— Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) February 14, 2022