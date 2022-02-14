No. 1: Anthony Hill

The top linebacker in the Class of 2023 has whittled his options down to just six schools.

Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star linebacker, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal which teams are still interested in signing him.

The photo was captioned with three eyes emojis by the high school All-American.

Anthony Hill, No. 1 Linebacker Recruit, Down To 6 Schools

