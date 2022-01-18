No. 1 Boomer Esiason

In the National Football League, speed is deadly.

And, according to former MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason, the Patriots are short on it.

On Saturday, the Patriots’ defense was undressed by the Bills’ explosive offense, allowing seven touchdown drives in a row.

Boomer said on Monday’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Bill Belichick needs to add speed to the Patriots’ defense if they want to compete in the crowded AFC East.

Boomer Esiason Names No. 1 Priority For The Patriots

