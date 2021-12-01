No. 1 Domani Jackson

One of the top recruits in the 2022 class recently decided to re-enter the market.

Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback from Santa Ana, California, had been a USC Trojans commitment since January.

While the Trojans looked for a new head coach, the No. 6 overall recruit decided to decommit.

So, in Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, USC hired one of the best coaches in the country.

With Riley on board, Jackson decided to include USC in his final two.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing the Trojans.

“The USC Trojans will be here soon,” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Domani Jackson is currently ranked No. 1 in the United States.

6 Overall Recruit, Final 2 Announced

