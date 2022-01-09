No. 1 is the most important.

The number one position is occupied by
The Lions got a nice win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but they let the first overall pick slip through their fingers.
Jacksonville now has the No. 1 pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In the draft the following year, you will be given the number one pick.
The No. 1 Overall Pick In The 2022 NFL Draft Has Been Clinched
Jaguars have clinched the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022
And with the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jaguars select ________________ pic.twitter.com/qDVAweWWyf
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022