MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help high-ranking Kansas absorb the loss of Center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game and defeated the cold-shooting Jayhawks Kansas State on Saturday at 62:58 for the 14th time in a row.

Azubuike ended the game with six points and nine rebounds while playing only 20 minutes after an ankle injury in the first few minutes of the game. David McCormack came off the bench and scored nine points in his place. This allowed the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) to win at least part of another Big 12 championship.

Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 each for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14), who were kept goalless for almost 5 1/2 minutes towards the end of the game. This allowed Kansas to score eight direct points and break up a 48-point game before heading to the eleventh win in the last 12 games between bitter rivals.

It was their first meeting since their game in Lawrence late last month that ended in a brawl that extended to the disabled seating section of the Allen Fieldhouse. Several blows were thrown and Kansas-Striker Silvio de Sousa took a stool and almost swung it before assistant coach Jerrance Howard took it away from him.

De Sousa is still serving his 12-game ban while teammate David McCormack has played two games and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon have also been suspended. Both schools were reprimanded by the Big 12.

To make up for it, the two teams met after the national anthem in midfield and shook hands.

The Jayhawks quickly had a nine-point advantage after the game ended, but their momentum slowed when Azubuike hit his deck with his right ankle 16 minutes before the end. The team’s coaches spent a few minutes on the 7-foot boat before helping him into the locker room, and the state of Kansas used his absence to take the lead.

Azubuike returned 9 minutes before the end, but the Jayhawks could not shake the Wildcats and only led 35-34 during the break.

They finally continued for the first time since the first minute at the start of the second half, and coach Bruce Weber’s team even extended the lead to four points on some occasions. But even though Azubuike was still limping around, the Jayhawks pulled back a few minutes later, and it was still 48 when Dotson hit two fouls with 6:54.

The Jayhawks, who were 3 out of 13 from beyond the bow at the time, finally got a 3-pointer from Christian Braun to extend the lead. Then, after Mike McGuirl missed a 3 on the other end, Dotson drove down the lane as the shot clock ran out and he had to bend over the foul – he managed to extend the lead to 56-48 in the last media timeout.

The Wildcats finally ended the 8-0 run when Diarra took a break at 2:30, but the Jayhawks kept coming up with answers on the course, so they won on the road for the ninth time in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas struggled with sales all the way, and Marcus Garrett had a particularly hard afternoon. The start guard had three of them and made no field goal until his layup made it 60-52 with 1:20 left. But the Jayhawks showed their veteran attitude when the game ended, and that should pay off when March Madness rolls around.

Kansas State got stuck all the way with the Jayhawks, although Diarra played with four fouls on the track and a massive disadvantage on the boards. The Wildcats did it by capitalizing sales and making punctual 3’s, despite being similarly sloppy on the offensive and fighting at the foul line.

NEXT

Kansas returns home for Senior Night against TCU on Wednesday.

Kansas State visits Oklahoma State in its street finale on Wednesday evening.

