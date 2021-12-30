‘No Clue At All,’ says NCAA head coach.

‘No Clue At All,’ says a college football head coach of the NCAA.

Dave Doeren, the head football coach at NC State, isn’t a fan of the NCAA.

The Wolfpack were supposed to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl this week, but the Bruins had to drop out due to COVID-19 cases at the last minute.

Doeren chastised the NCAA on Wednesday night for not declaring the game a forfeit.

“In my opinion, the NCAA stands for No Clue At All.”

“I don’t give a damn what they say,” the head football coach stated.

College Football Head Coach Blasts NCAA, ‘No Clue At All’

College Football Head Coach Blasts NCAA, ‘No Clue At All’

“I thought it was fake news, to be honest,” Doeren told reporters at his San Diego hotel’s ball room. “Our team’s done everything right. We have 100% of our team vaccinated. … We were prepared to play this game. Our opponent wasn’t apparently.

“So it’s disappointing. A lot went into the finish of the season and a 10th win. We would have won the game. There’s no doubt about it, the way our guys prepared.”

Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) on the NCAA not ruling the Holiday Bowl as a forfeit: “The NCAA stands for No Clue At All in my opinion. I don’t really care what they say about it.” pic.twitter.com/SYjD5J3Tq4 — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 29, 2021