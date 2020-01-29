No deal: Everton reject €100m bid from Barcelona for Brazilian hitman Richarlison

Premier League strugglers Everton have rejected a colossal €100 million bid for their Brazilian striker Richarlison, according to reports.

Everton, who currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League, reportedly rejected the bid as soon as it was received from the Catalan giants as they opted to keep their squad together and look to strengthen, rather than lose one of their most valuable players.

The 22-year-old striker has scored eight times for the Toffeemen so far this season, a tally that sees him listed alongside Liverpool front man Roberto Firmino and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in the Premier League’s top scorer’s list.

And although the young striker, who arrived on Merseyside from Watford for €41 million in July 2018, has long been a target for Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal, Everton have held firm and rebuffed Barca’s bid.

It remains to be seen whether Everton’s refusal will end the La Liga side’s pursuit of the striker or whether, with two days to go in the January transfer window, the Merseyside club are simply playing hardball to maximize their return for the striker.