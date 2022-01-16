No Djokovic has Nadal licking his lips, but Murray could have a say in the Australian Open, while Raducanu was dealt a nightmare draw.

SO, FINALLY, amid all the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic, the first Grand Slam of 2022 is about to begin at Melbourne Park.

Surprisingly, the focus of the past week has been on whether Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his title after his visa issues.

However, there are a slew of other big questions, many of which involve British players, such as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, who will be in action.

SunSport makes an attempt to uncover some of the information…

THE defending champion and world No. 1 is out.

After losing his final appeal against his visa being revoked, he was deported from Australia.

Djokovic was first detained by immigration authorities on January 6, was ordered released by a court on January 10, and then detained again on Saturday.

After three judges unanimously dismissed his last-ditch appeal to stay and play in Australia, he was left “extremely disappointed.”

The athlete was deemed a risk to the Australian people’s health and “good order,” and vaccination efforts were sabotaged.

It means that his hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, where he was the pre-tournament favorite, have been dashed.

In addition to being a major setback for the player, it also means that we won’t get to see the locals express their displeasure with the Serbian’s anti-vax stance.

Even if Melbourne’s attendance was capped at 50%, there’s no doubt they would have made their voices heard.

In reality, Raducanu’s dismantling by Elena Rybakina in Sydney took 55 minutes, demonstrating how far she is from being ready.

To be fair to the US Open champion, a reaction to her incredible victory in New York was inevitable, and she should be able to deal with it.

However, in the six matches since that incredible win, the Brit has lost four times and has yet to beat a player ranked in the top 100.

Furthermore, she is only now beginning to work with a new coach, Torden Beltz, and is still recovering from the Covid infection that forced her to isolate in Abu Dhabi over the holidays.

Raducanu’s serve, which had been such a powerful weapon at her previous Grand Slam, was a disaster against Rybakina, as she readily admitted.

It could be different if she gets back on track.

