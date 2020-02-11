‘No excuses’: Cristiano Ronaldo shares workout video as daughter lends a hand after shock Juventus defeat at weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo was not wallowing in Juventus’s shock defeat to Hellas Verona at the weekend as he stepped up the home fitness regime – with daughter Alana offering a helping hand.

Ronaldo shared footage with his 200 million Instagram followers of himself working out on an exercise ball as two-year-old Alana sat on his stomach.

The footage appears to have been filmed by Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, who gave birth to Alana in November of 2017.

The 35-year-old Portuguese footballing ace also has a nine-year-old son, Cristiano Jr, and twins Mateo and Eva, born to a surrogate mother in June of 2017.

Ronaldo’s often seen working out at home, honing the physical prowess and physique for which he is famed.

The ‘no excuses’ message the Juve frontman posted with the clip on Monday may well be reference to his team’s game at Verona on Saturday, in which he scored for a 10th consecutive league game but failed to stop Juve from sliding to a 2-1 defeat.

Ronaldo was reported to be furious after the game, with claims he had heated words with his teammates in the dressing room afterwards.

Juve dropped to second in the Serie A table behind Inter Milan, who came from behind to beat AC Milan in the derby on Sunday night.