No Laver Cup in 2020

Tennis » The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will not take place in September 2020. The organizers of the event dear to Roger Federer announced this decision yesterday. Boston will host this exhibition opposing Europe to the rest of the world a year later than planned, from September 24 to 26, 2021. “This decision is motivated by changes to the international calendar, which created a conflict with other major international events ”, explains the press release.

The organizers stress that they have analyzed the situation since the French federation announced on March 17 the postponement of Roland-Garros to the fall. The second grand slam lift is scheduled to take place from September 20 to October 4, while the fourth Laver Cup was scheduled for September 25 to 27. There was no reason to delay an inevitable decision, the statement said. “We had to make a decision now,” said Laver Cup boss and Roger Federer agent Tony Godsick. “This is a responsible course of action, made necessary by emerging calendar conflicts.”

“It is regrettable that the Laver Cup should be postponed for one year. But at this point, it’s the right thing to do for everyone involved, ”said Roger Federer in the same statement. ats